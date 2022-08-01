Unless one was born with a silver spoon or bottomless purse, most — at one time or another — came up a little short.

There was a time when I was financially wiped out and it took a time to get over it. By working three jobs my resources improved, my credit restored and things have stayed afloat since then.

Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.

