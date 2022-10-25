There are two cats that live around here. They are all that remains of a tribe of a dozen feral kitties that grew up in town and didn't take to country living. All but these two dribbled away.

The cats are most often seen at the back door looking in when nobody inside is looking out.

Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.

