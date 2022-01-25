My father said that a Mr. Tyson lived on the west side of Highway 5 and carried three pocket knives.
He also recalled Mr. Tyson as “a big fat man” who was a bi-vocational preacher, wore overalls and moved his family to Alabama. That impression lasted through my father's life and as a child thought all large men were preachers and would move to Alabama.
Having a pocket knife was nothing unusual, but three?
One was a Barlow knife, a very old company name and style. I found that George Washington carried a Barlow.
Mr. Tyson whiled away days at Mr. Bart Duke's store. A bench right of the front door was a roost for local men who whittled on sticks of wood as they talked.
His whittling knife was a canoe knife with pivot blades on each end of the husky handle. There was also a large single-bladed knife that Mr. Tyson habitually honed on the leather sole of his shoe.
Mr. Judson “Judge” Wood produced creative little “do-dads” from green hickory but mostly produced piles of chips.
In the town where I grew up, Mr. Feldman sold men's clothes in a local department store. He was a flashy dresser, wore straw hats, bow ties, and colorful pocket squares.
Mr. Feldman had a dry sense of humor and carried an expression that he knew a secret. He could pull a nickel out of a kid's ear and make things disappear into thin air.
His legend was that he and a brother were performers in the early 1900s. The brother married and the team fell apart.
Mr. Feldman carried a finishing nail in his pocket. He used the nail for cleaning his fingernails and scratching notes on pieces of cardboard and wood.
His calling card was a thin piece of banana box wood upon which he scratched his name and telephone number.
The only odd thing I've carried was a personal water filter made by “Life Straw.”
When I ventured into places where one could suddenly be without clean water, the filter was reassuring. This small filter can produce a thousand liters of clean water out of whatever you have.
My father carried a bone-handled two-bladed Tree knife.
When I became an adult I bought a Tree knife and was often the only man in the room with a pocket knife.
The gate keeper sounded like a drill sergeant wannabe, the dour, tight-mouth-talking official who ordered me to empty my pockets and gave me a stink eye while asking about my “weapon.”
It was the last time I saw my pocket knife and hope he is enjoying it.
Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.