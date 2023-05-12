On Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with Outdoor Chattanooga, will conduct a free, three-hour historical kayak tour.

In late July 1839, Jacob Cummings liberated himself from slavery on the banks of Moccasin Bend and paddled his way to freedom in a small canoe. National Park Partners will sponsor this special kayak tour of Cummings’ escape from slavery. Participants will paddle the route he followed and learn about his role as both passenger and agent on the Underground Railroad.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In