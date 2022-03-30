As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues and refugees continue to leave their homes with the things they can hurriedly grab, a body of believers around the world has mobilized to help with relief any way they can.
Floyd Springs Baptist Church in northern Floyd County has put a particular emphasis on aiding refugees. Pastor Billy Carver spoke of a service a few weeks ago in which congregants expressed a desire to help.
“Our service was heavy — heavy emotion — but it was also very encouraging just to know that our hope is in Christ,” he said. “My people are burdened for the Ukranians and the Russians. A lot of people just want to help. They want to see resolution, a peaceful end to this.”
Carver made some suggestions that day.
“First and foremost, I told them we could pray,” he said. “Prayer moves God’s hand … and then, secondly, give.”
Floyd Springs attendees have supported Alpharetta-based Send Relief, the Southern Baptist Convention’s compassion ministry, in its efforts to help refugees. The SBC’s International Mission Board and its North American Mission Board collaborate to run the ministry, and Send Relief is putting 100% of the donations for Ukrainian refugees toward that cause, according to Todd Shearer, Send Relief communications director.
“Send Relief is currently working with local Baptist partners in Ukraine and neighboring countries to respond to the crisis by ministering to displaced populations,” Shearer said. “This includes primarily churches and missionaries. Send Relief began responding with food relief before the invasion and continues to collaborate with national partners to provide food, shelter, transportation, clothing, and basic supplies to those displaced and impacted by the crisis.”
Funds from the ministry had helped tens of thousands as of early March, according to Shearer, and it was set to send a team to Poland for disaster relief assessment relief at that time, too.
“This team is made up of volunteers from North Carolina Baptist Men, Ohio Baptist Convention and Southern Baptists of Texas Convention,” he said. “Send Relief has expanded the response to displaced people in Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.”
These efforts seemed to fall in line with what Carver told his congregation:
“The biggest thing we can do is pray and give and support the people that are kind of boots on the ground already.”