Hamilton Health Care System will hold a free men’s health event at Bradley Wellness Center in Dalton on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Beginning at 9 a.m., there will be health screenings — cholesterol, glucose, prostate specific antigen (also known as PSA), blood pressure and hearing — breakfast, health education and flu shots.

