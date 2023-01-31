DALTON – Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) is providing free heart health assessments at various locations in Northwest Georgia in February.
February is American Heart Month, and HMC is encouraging people to focus on their cardiovascular health. Local assessments will include cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. Participants may enter to win a heart health basket.
Assessments include:
Monday, Feb. 13, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Gordon County Senior Center, 150 Cambridge Court, Calhoun
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center, 302 Cappes St., Dalton
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bradley Wellness Center, 1225 Broadrick Drive, Dalton
Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to noon, Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 North Fredrick St., Dalton – includes a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening
Friday, Feb. 24, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Catoosa County Senior Center, 144 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold
Monday, Feb. 27, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Murray County Senior Center, 820 G.I. Maddox Parkway, Chatsworth
If you would like to attend any of these events and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please call 706-272-6114 at least one day prior to the event.
To help prevent heart disease, you can choose healthy habits like consuming healthy foods and drinks, maintaining a healthy weight, getting regular physical activity and by not smoking.