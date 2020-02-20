Last year, Graysville Elementary School teacher Robin Peace suggested a service project for her school -- collecting supplies to help North Georgia Animal Alliance with their rescue work.
"I’m passionate about animals,” Peace said at the time. “Not everyone can adopt a rescue animal, but we can all help in some way.”
This year, Peace and her second-grade class spearheaded another school-wide collection for NGAA as a service project.
“It breaks my heart to think about dogs and cats without loving homes,” says Peace, who has three rescue dogs, including two Italian greyhounds, and says she loves settling down at home after work with a cup of coffee in hand and her Chihuahua on her lap.
On Feb. 18, just before school let out, Peace, her students and two representatives of NGAA -- Sara DeBerry and Kris Richardson -- gathered for a picture behind a collection of pet food, bowls, treats, toys, beds, blankets, towels, harnesses, cleaning supplies and other items donated by teachers, students and families.
When asked if they could act like dogs and cats, the students knew exactly the right pose to strike -- front “paws” up and curled downward, looking as cute as any puppy could look.
“NGAA appreciates the dedication of Robin Peace and Graysville Elementary School to the welfare of animals,” says DeBerry. “The compassion this teaches young children is critical to the success of all rescues and shelters. People who learn to love animals as children are the ones who will help them as adults.”