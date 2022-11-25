Aviation

Textron Aviation service managers (from left) Robert Patrick and Phil Pezan discuss Textron job openings and requirements with GNTC students Cristian Gomez-Ramirez and Juan Lee.

 GNTC

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) helped approximately 60 students explore career path opportunities at a recent Aviation Career Day.

Four cohorts of Aviation Maintenance Technology classes participated in the event Friday, Nov. 18, at GNTC’s Aviation Training Center at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome. Students—including students graduating in December as well as incoming students—in both the Aviation Maintenance Technology and Aviation Maintenance Technician programs participated in GNTC’s first Aviation Career Day.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In