Donation

Georgia Farm Bureau District 1 Women’s chairwoman Andrea Sims (center right), Catoosa County Office Manager Ashley Bone (far right) and North Georgia EMC’s Tena Porter (far left) recently presented a copy of the children’s agriculture book “I Love Strawberries” to Library Director Sarah Holmes for the Catoosa County Public Library.

 Contributed

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “I Love Strawberries” to nearly 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS).

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Catoosa County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book to the Catoosa County Library.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In