The 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe has been awarded a Vibrant Communities grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Fifty-seven entities in 43 counties statewide received grants through the 2022 program.
The grant is for the “Bringing the Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe to Life,” a collection of 17 outdoor historical markers to highlight the landmarks that remain from the Army Post era (1902-1946). The markers will be a walking tour around Barnhardt Circle using original Army Signal Corp photos and art to identify the historic properties such as the officer’s homes, bachelor’s officer’s quarters, guardhouse, band barrack, Post chapel and movie theater. This is the third Georgia Council for the Arts award that the museum has received.
“Arts events supported by Vibrant Communities grants will help jump-start tourism and bring communities together in all parts of Georgia,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “As the effects of a worldwide pandemic are still being felt, we are especially happy to announce this funding to help support the work of our grantees as they reconnect and engage with Georgians of all ages.”
Georgia Council for the Arts received Vibrant Communities grant applications from schools, libraries, cities, historical societies, community theatres, boys and girls clubs, and arts and other related organizations from across the state.
“Every year thousands of people visit Barnhardt Circle. The historical markers will show what the Post looked like in 1905, give historical facts about the buildings, soldier life and military accomplishments that happened here,” said Executive Director Chris McKeever. “You get to walk where General of the Armies John Pershing conducted troop review, where George Patton played polo and where Medal of Honor recipient Alvin York visited with soldiers during World War II. The markers will tell these stories and more.”
Funding for Vibrant Communities grants is provided through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. Grant applications were reviewed by Peer Review Panels, which included fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are Georgia citizens with a record of involvement in arts activities, experience, and knowledge.
Georgia’s creative industries have a reported $62.5 billion impact on the economy, generating roughly $37 billion in revenue and accounting for about 200,000 jobs in the state.
About Georgia Council of Arts
Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs and services statewide that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. www.gaarts.org
About GDEcD
The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, align workforce education and training with in-demand jobs, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a destination for arts and location for film, music and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. www.georgia.org