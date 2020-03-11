As the election season heats up, it seems a little lighthearted relief is in order. To that end, we* have examined the names of all the cities in Georgia and chosen what we** consider the most interesting name for each letter of the alphabet, with some tongue-in-cheek commentary. You can make your own choices by visiting the link at the end of this article.
Argyle, as in socks
Barney, as in the purple dinosaur
Centralhatchee, as in all one word
Dacula, as in forgot the “r”
Euharlee, me Harry
Fargo, not Closego
Gillsville, home to many fish
Hopeulikit, pronounced “hope you like it” – for real
Ideal, settled by optimists
Jakin, population 155 (give or take)
Kite, named for Shaderick Kight, who thought his name was too complicated for postpeople and pared it down to facilitate mail delivery
Lovejoy, which definitely go together
Montezuma, not the revenge type
Nashville, and you thought it was in Tennessee
Omega, the end in Greek vernacular but not in Georgia
Parrott, where “The Long Riders” was filmed
Quitman, not yet, only nine to go
Riddleville, you figure it out
Santa Claus, named his vacation home for himself
Ty Ty, 725 people, 512 acres
Union Point, not incorporated until 1901, so can be forgiven for that name
Vidalia, home of THE onion
Wadely, originally known as Shakerag
Young Harris, population 899 but you can go to college here
Zebulon, the only Georgia city that begins with a “Z,” named for Zebulon Pike, the fellow who discovered Pike’s Peak in Colorado before anyone else noticed it
Your turn. Visit https://georgiainfo.galileo.usg.edu/topics/cities/group/all
*I **Also I