Georgia Flag Georgia Cities A-Z

As the election season heats up, it seems a little lighthearted relief is in order. To that end, we* have examined the names of all the cities in Georgia and chosen what we** consider the most interesting name for each letter of the alphabet, with some tongue-in-cheek commentary. You can make your own choices by visiting the link at the end of this article.

Argyle, as in socks

Barney, as in the purple dinosaur

Centralhatchee, as in all one word

Dacula, as in forgot the “r”

Euharlee, me Harry

Fargo, not Closego

Gillsville, home to many fish

Hopeulikit, pronounced “hope you like it” – for real

Ideal, settled by optimists

Jakin, population 155 (give or take)

Kite, named for Shaderick Kight, who thought his name was too complicated for postpeople and pared it down to facilitate mail delivery

Lovejoy, which definitely go together

Montezuma, not the revenge type

Nashville, and you thought it was in Tennessee

Omega, the end in Greek vernacular but not in Georgia

Parrott, where “The Long Riders” was filmed

Quitman, not yet, only nine to go

Riddleville, you figure it out

Santa Claus, named his vacation home for himself

Ty Ty, 725 people, 512 acres

Union Point, not incorporated until 1901, so can be forgiven for that name

Vidalia, home of THE onion

Wadely, originally known as Shakerag

Young Harris, population 899 but you can go to college here

Zebulon, the only Georgia city that begins with a “Z,” named for Zebulon Pike, the fellow who discovered Pike’s Peak in Colorado before anyone else noticed it

Your turn. Visit https://georgiainfo.galileo.usg.edu/topics/cities/group/all

*I **Also I

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

