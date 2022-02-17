A concerned group of Republicans met on February 15, 2022, at the Walker County Republican Party's monthly general meeting. The Republican Primary is quickly approaching and those attending were accruing information about Republican candidates, so that they can make informed choices when voting. As the Primary nears, all Republicans are invited to attend the monthly general meetings held on the third Tuesday of each month. For additional information, please visit walkergop.com or call 706-375-8685.
The meeting began with an invocation from Robert Hensley, followed by Roy Hambrick leading the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Treasurer Mary Beth Smith provided a financial report, followed by announcements from Chairman Todd Noblitt, who invited everyone to go to the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, for a tour and meeting with local legislators. The chairman also noted that Qualifying would be March 7-10 from 9 am to 5 pm and March 11 from 9 am to noon. The four local Republican races are County Commissioner District 1 (Rossville/Fairview), County Commissioner District 2 (Chickamauga), School Board District 2 (Rossville/Fairview) and School Board District 3 (Chattanooga Valley). Republican candidates for the local races will qualify at the Walker County Elections and Registration Department. The qualifying period for state races is the same dates but qualifying will take place at the Georgia State Capitol.
Several Committee chairmen gave reports including: Bill Browne, Policy and Legislation; Roy Hambrick, 2nd Amendment; Rhonda Jacks, Good Citizen Scholarship; Beth Warren, Education; and Jackie Harling, Fundraising.
Guest speakers were Dr. Charles Lutin, Republican candidate for 14th GA Congressional District House of Representatives, and Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
The chairman opened the floor for comments and there were several lively interactions, prompting those listening to research each candidate thoroughly before the May Primary election.
Finally, the meeting ended with door prize drawings and the recognition of Mike Hillis, Michael Smith, Mary Beth Smith, Miriam Hammond, Retta Hensley and Robert Hensley for their hospitality in greeting and serving refreshments during the meetings.
Walker county Republicans are invited to join us on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for our next monthly general meeting at the Advancing Education Center, 925 Osburn Road, Chickamauga, Ga. 30707, with guest speaker Georgia's State School Superintendent Richard Woods.