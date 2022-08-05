Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center

 Contributed

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield in Fort Oglethorpe.

This year’s tours are scheduled for Aug. 20, Sept. 17, and Oct. 15, beginning at 9:30 am at the Wilder Brigade Monument, Tour Stop 6, in Chickamauga Battlefield.

