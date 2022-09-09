Kiwanis Run Poster
Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club

Runners, tie up your shoe laces. Walkers, slip on your sandals. There’s a new race in town.

The Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club is holding its first annual 5K and Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In