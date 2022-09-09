Runners, tie up your shoe laces. Walkers, slip on your sandals. There’s a new race in town.
The Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club is holding its first annual 5K and Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event will start at Gilbert Stephenson Park in Fort Oglethorpe at 8 a.m. and last until about 10 a.m.
The 5K (3.1 miles) will follow a scenic route from the park, over walking trails to the turnaround point in front of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School and back again.
The shorter run/walk (just over half a mile) will stay within the park. “We already have a two-and-a-half year-old signed up for the short run,” says Kiwanis member and run organizer Ryan Shrum. “She’s practicing. She runs a little, then someone carries her a little, then she runs a little more.”
Medals will be awarded in various categories and gift baskets will be awarded and given as door prizes.
All proceeds from the races will be used by the Kiwanis Club for projects to help local children, including the group’s annual “Backpack Blessings” that fills backpacks with school supplies and food for children.
Online sign-up closes Sept. 23, but in-person sign-up is also available on the morning of the races from 6:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. The cost is $30 for the 5K race and $20 for the Fun Run/Walk.
Sponsorships are also available. Shrum says two major sponsors, as of this article, are Top of Georgia and True North Advisors. Silver level sponsors include Lane Funeral Home, SMH Construction, Ringgold Telephone Company, and Lisa’s Gold and Diamonds. Other sponsors include The Bank of LaFayette, Edward Jones Financial Advisor, and Southern Gold and Jewelry.
Sponsorship money also goes to the charitable causes the Kiwanis Club supports.
If you would like be involved as a racer, a sponsor, or a volunteer, you can contact Ryan Schrum at 423-838-3373 or ryanshrum@bellsouth.net.
Online signup for the races is at https://www.raceplace.com/events/119274/kiwanis-of-fort-oglethorpe-run-for-the-kids-5k.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.
