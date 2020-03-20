City officials in Fort Oglethorpe recently issued a proclamation recognizing the outstanding season put together by the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School boys basketball team.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, Mayor Earl Gray, Recreation Director Chris Simpson and others praised the team for its state playoff run during the 2019-20 season.
The team finished with an overall record of 23-5, which netted the school its first boy’s basketball regional championship in 24 years.
“The hard work, dedication, and success of our boy’s basketball team has strengthened our community bond through athletics,” Simpson said before reading the proclamation. “We’re all family -- when they win, we win -- our community shines therefore making our whole city shine.”
Since taking over as head coach in 2018, Joshua Laney has worked hard to bring the program back to prominence; however, he gave all the credit to hard work of his players.
“I just want to say thank you for the support that we’ve had not only here, but through the community,” Coach Laney said. “Their (the players') commitment to each other and to the school and community -- to try to uplift it, is just amazing.”
In addition to the team’s 23-5 overall record, they also finished 13-3 in Region 6-AAA while qualifying for the state playoffs for the first time in six years, and hosted the first round of the state playoffs for the first time in school history.
While praising the team’s effort on the court, Mayor Gray said that the lessons the players learn in the gym will also translate to their adult lives as men.
“I hope y’all learned at least one thing from this season -- if you apply yourselves, you sacrifice a little bit, and dedicate yourself to accomplishing a goal you can do it,” Gray said. “It’s not only true in basketball -- it’s also true in life.”