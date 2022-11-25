ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging Georgians to get vaccinated against flu right now. Flu activity is already widespread in Georgia – earlier than we’ve seen in recent years. You have time to protect yourself and your family and friends by not waiting another day to get vaccinated.

“The single most effective way to prevent the flu is the flu vaccine. Everyone over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine, said Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “The holidays bring gatherings with family and friends and increase the likelihood of spreading the flu. Now is the time to get vaccinated.”

