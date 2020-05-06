The North Georgia Community YMCA in Fort Oglethorpe, in partnership with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, is helping to feed families during the COVID-19 crisis by distributing free food bags to those in need.
The giveaway is held every Wednesday in May from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fort Oglethorpe United Methodist Church at 1733 Battlefield Parkway near Sonic and Tractor Supply. May 6 was the first time for the Family Food Bags giveaway, with 200 bags of food distributed.
“All safety and social distancing precautions will be taken so everyone can be comfortable picking up using our drive-thru system,” said John Donahoo, branch executive director. “We’re thankful for the support of the Food Bank and our volunteers for making this program a reality.”