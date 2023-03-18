On Saturday, April 15, a dedication of the Ken Batie Exhibit, Walker County’s first African American radio personality, will be held at 2 p.m. Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center, 309 N. Main Street, LaFayette, Georgia. The community is invited.
Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center in LaFayette has a couple of new exhibits. One of those exhibits is in honor of the memory of Mr. Kenneth Batie, alias “Bubble Gum.” Bubble Gum was the first African American disc jockey at radio station WLFA in LaFayette, circa 1979-1980. Also, for approximately two decades, Ken was a DJ for Clark Atlanta University, WCLK-FM (91.9) hosting his show, Hot Ice Concert. However, he met an untimely death in 2007 due to a tragic automobile accident.
This exhibit is sponsored and curated by Mr. Pat Suttle of A Suttle Approach; Hot Ice Entertainment Group. LLC; Ken Batie’s business partner, Mr. Ken Rye and The Ken Batie Memorial Fund. The dedication will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center, 309 N. Main Street, LaFayette, Georgia 30728. The community is invited to come and enjoy the memories of Ken Batie. Admission for this event is complimentary; however, donations will be greatly appreciated. Museum number is 706-670-1165.
Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president of WCAAHAA Inc.