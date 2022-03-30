John Fracker was so tired after a recent day of helping refugees that he groggily slid into the back seat of a car expecting to find a steering wheel.
He relayed that story via a video on the Facebook page of Our Life Mission, the nonprofit ministry he co-founded. He had shot the footage selfie-style on his phone in the passenger seat while his wife, Rita, drove. A family fleeing Ukraine huddled in the back seat, quietly eyeing the camera and watching John Fracker deliver his message in a language they did not understand.
He and Rita Fracker, John said, have done a lot of scrambling on the internet trying to find words to exchange with the people they’re trying to assist. Over the preceding few days, he had traveled numerous times to the Ukraine border from Romania where Our Life Mission has served for nine years. (John Fracker has served there 20 years.)
The ministry, based in Rydal, Georgia, is one that Billy Carver, pastor of Floyd Springs Baptist Church in Armuchee, said his congregation has stepped up to support financially.
In early March, the Frackers were putting those funds to use helping refugees with a place to stay at the ministry — some spent the night on the way to points farther on, and some, having nowhere else to turn, settled in indefinitely. The ones that came through in cars needed fuel to keep going.
“Some will come and stay the night as we see them off in the morning as they go off to other countries.” Fracker said. “We do have some families staying with us that have no place to go and they’re welcome to stay as long as needed. … The most common need is a safe place, maybe help with gasoline right now. Fuel is at an all-time high — about $15 a gallon. Also, we help them with food. If some need some medical attention or medicine we do what we’re able to do.”
The Frackers are encountering frightened but determined families, and in the midst of exhausting days and nights, they’re seeing their prayers and efforts come to fruition.
‘One family of five, we asked for a miracle to help (them) go to one safe location,” John Fracker said. “The father wanted to find a job and to provide for the family. As a father of three children he was allowed to leave with them. Through our efforts, we were able to find a family in Canada that has a home and a job for the father, so we will assist getting the papers and help them to their new location.”