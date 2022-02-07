I was surrounded by a group of country dwelling friends recently, and I was listening to them discuss their love of wood heat. Some had fireplaces, and others had stoves. The conversation followed the ins and outs of sourcing and cutting the proper type of wood, drying it correctly and maintaining whatever manual system would then do the burning. The talk took me back a ways and reminded me of one of the deep comforts in my life.
I grew up watching my father run the Dutchwest wood stove in our mountain cabin, and when I was a teenager, he taught me how to do the job myself. For many years, that stove was the only source of heat in that house.
I remember countless expeditions into the hills around the cabin to gather wood with my father. He was constantly on the lookout for dead oak or maple that would burn well over the winter. Throughout the year, he’d get the permission he needed from neighboring landowners, and he’d take Frank, our royal blue 1973 Ford F250, to the site of the fallen trees he’d decided on. He would dispatch the wood into large rounds with a chainsaw, load Frank’s bed up and head back to the house to chop it into manageable portions with an ax and wedge. He’d store it in tall stacks below the high deck at the back of the house.
I learned to pack newspaper into fist-sized balls, covering the bottom of the cold stove. Kindling cut into one- to two-inch wide sticks went on top of that, and I’d put a few larger sticks above that layer. Then, it would be time to touch the whole arrangement off with a match or lighter. I’d crouch at the door of the stove at this point watching the fire catch and managing it if it smothered out, which it rarely did if I’d laid the tinder correctly. I learned to fiddle with the brass vents on the front and sides of the stove, which unscrewed to allow air to enter the inner chamber. A young fire needs more oxygen, so the vents had to stay open wider to allow it to grow.
As the bigger kindling caught, the fire became an established thing, and I could add larger logs. I learned to watch the thermometer set in the middle of the pitted, gray rectangle of the stove’s top, and when it registered a certain temperature, I’d close the bypass gate and swivel the vents nearly closed to stop the fire from consuming oxygen at such a fast clip, thereby conserving fuel.
When everything was adjusted right, the slanted glass doors on the front of the stove would glow orange as the wood inside slowly flamed away into ashes. It wasn’t uncommon for a couple of good burning logs banked around 10 p.m. to still be smoldering in the morning, having been reduced to nothing but a mound of firm ash with some orange-red bricks still winking with would-be sparks.
I remember the day that stove went into our cabin. Somewhere, there are still pictures of the event with ropes and pulleys attached to a hulking frame as the stove sits suspended on the front steps of the house. From there, it made its way to the place it has rested since — a wide apron of locally sourced rock with a backdrop of the same design that extends to the roof.
Since then, I’ve spent many a cold night in front of it. I’d play with my plastic horses as a young child on the rug before the rock, and I’d spread out my essays and written music sheets there in high school. Most recently, after putting my kids to bed in the guest room, I’ve curled up on a nearby couch and watched the dancing reflection of firelight in the glass doors across the room.
Aside from replacement of the front glass and regular maintenance, it’s run unwaveringly, and despite the fact that my parents installed central heat years ago, my father still cranks it up each fall as the nights cool off. It was only recently that I realized it’s been one life’s constants — something immovable and stalwart that I know will once again radiate warmth when it’s needed most.