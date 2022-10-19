Elizabeth Crumbly column logo
On a late summer day earlier this year, my family met in the tiny community of Talking Rock on State Route 136 north of Jasper. It was a good meeting point between my parents’ cabin near Ellijay and my home in Calhoun.

What we found was that this once-sleepy whistle stop had at some point transformed into a bit of a bustling scene just off the beaten path. We enjoyed the immaculate park which lies along the sparkling waters of Talking Rock Creek and offers swing sets, which my kids loved, and a pavilion with picnic tables. Family coexisted amicably as they gathered at outside tables and waded in the creek, and there was even a birthday party under the pavilion. Shops lined one side of the main street, and weekend shoppers strolled in and out.

Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. She is a former editor of The Catoosa County News. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.

