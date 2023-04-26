As families with school-age children well know, right now, it feels like spring, but summer, with its scorch and length and demands (mostly kid-generated) for planned activities, is close. That’s right: if you have young people in your home, the dissipation of spring’s morning chill and its quiet, new-beginning lull is, oh, about four seconds away.
The paradox for parents is that although summers are busy and hot and can throw your accustomed schedule into an unrecognizable tailspin, they’re bittersweet because you get a limited number of them with your children. And that latter point is the bottom line for me. I’m looking for ways to make the most out of my summers with my kids, so, in an effort to get in some epic day trips, I asked for help from Facebook friends on the best well-known and hidden spots to visit in North Georgia. Disclaimer: my daughter actually gave me the idea when she brought home a school project listing the seven wonders of Georgia.
The following, if you will, is a Seven Wonders of North Georgia list — with 17 items. I know, I know, I left things off, and it may lean a little heavily toward Northwest Georgia, but if there’s something missing on here that I need to know about, click on my website link in my shirttail below this column in the online version of this story, and let me know. This list just might become an annual tradition.
Go online and check out these destinations, which are designed to make research and planning easy:
The 22nd Annual Madison Antiques Show & Sale at the Madison Morgan Cultural Center in Morgan County will offer a gathering of antiques from the South, primarily. Enjoy a free lecture before the show opens on Friday and Saturday. Tickets required.
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theater - Catch a Chicago tribute band or a showing of “The Princess Bride” (or another classic) on historic Marietta Square in this circa 1935 theater.
The Dillard House
On site dining, an inn and cottages, a farm zoo, rafting and horseback riding make The Dillard House a great getaway destination in Dillard, Georgia (that’s waaaay up by the North Carolina line).
Dowdy Park Railroad Engine Turntable - head up to the Northwest corner of the state to see this landmark where trains reverse direction. It’s located right near Summerville’s historic train depot.
Gibbs Gardens in Cherokee County is practically synonymous with daffodils, but this 376-acre property offers beautiful blooms spring through fall. Check out the website to see what’s in bloom.
Keown Falls - This 1.9-mile loop in LaFayette, Georgia, is great for hiking with kids. Keown Falls, falling down from a rock at the trail’s summit, makes for an ethereal destination. Go in back in the cold months for better views of the surrounding mountains.
The Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia offers a look at the history of the Georgia-born beverage inside the building that once housed the Cedartown Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
Talking Rock - Ya’ll already know I love Talking Rock! Its neat public park is perfect for kids up to eight or so with swings, obstacles and Talking Rock Creek. Make it a date night with the caboose brewery, or spend the day shopping in the little stores.
Helton Creek Falls - This gorgeous swimming spot near Blood Mountain lets you bathe in cool water within sight of a waterfall flowing down over a rock wall.
Tallulah Gorge State Park in Rabun County offers gorgeous views from a suspension bridge 80 feet above the gorge floor. Want to hike from the gorge floor? You can with a free permit.
Hardman Farm - I can personally attest to the step-back-in-time experience this circa 1870 home and its surrounding farm affords just outside Helen.
Berry College - a friend pointed out what should have been obvious to me: Berry’s 27,000 mostly rural acres near Rome, Georgia, are a great destination for visitors. See the one of the world’s largest working overshot waterwheels or ascend Lavender Mountain to see the House o’ Dreams.
Rock town - Hike down a trail leading to distinct, sometimes freestanding rock formations in this popular rock climbing destination outside LaFayette.
Dahlonega - With attractions like the Smith house (family-style dining and accommodations in a historic setting), the Dahlonega Gold Museum and underground tours at Consolidated Gold Mining Co. Georgia’s gold country is a day-trip destination.
BJ Reece Orchards - this Ellijay apple house has been in business since the 1960s. Save this trip until the very end of summer as the orchard’s u-pick season begins in late August.
New Echota - This state historic site offers a look at the Cherokee People’s cultural legacy and history of innovation, alongside an understanding of what daily life was like when New Echota was a bustling community serving as the Cherokee capital.
Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. She is a former editor of The Catoosa County News. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.