Elizabeth Crumbly column logo
Special Logo

As families with school-age children well know, right now, it feels like spring, but summer, with its scorch and length and demands (mostly kid-generated) for planned activities, is close. That’s right: if you have young people in your home, the dissipation of spring’s morning chill and its quiet, new-beginning lull is, oh, about four seconds away.

The paradox for parents is that although summers are busy and hot and can throw your accustomed schedule into an unrecognizable tailspin, they’re bittersweet because you get a limited number of them with your children. And that latter point is the bottom line for me. I’m looking for ways to make the most out of my summers with my kids, so, in an effort to get in some epic day trips, I asked for help from Facebook friends on the best well-known and hidden spots to visit in North Georgia. Disclaimer: my daughter actually gave me the idea when she brought home a school project listing the seven wonders of Georgia.

Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. She is a former editor of The Catoosa County News. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In