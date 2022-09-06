Elizabeth Crumbly column logo

My son completed a week of Kindermusik classes this summer at Berry College under the patient tutelage of Kathryn Nobles. Somehow, this veteran music teacher — she’s been a Kindermusik instructor for over 30 years now — coaxed notes and rhythms out of her all-boy class of five, and they left happy and excited about music.

Nobles told me Kindermusik made the leap from Germany to the U.S. in the mid ’70s. She attended a week-long training for the program in 1989, and Kindermusik has occupied the same room at Berry since the fall of that year. Nobles truly has a gift for reaching little ones with her love of music, and despite the fact that she’s passing out wooden items for preschoolers to knock together, she manages to keep enough of a lid on things that the atmosphere is fun but not a complete uproar.

Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. She is a former editor of The Catoosa County News. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.

