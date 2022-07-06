I recently started dividing my pasture for rotational grazing, and I’d like to tell you about it from the standpoint of someone who’s just beginning the process and is still learning it.
Horses need continuous access to mold-free, palatable forage with high nutrient content. Grass is best, but good quality hay is just fine when there’s not enough grass to sustain a healthy diet. Either way, their digestive tracts need to be full at all times. Some horses live at facilities with acres and acres of grass rippling in the wind — they can graze all day and never come close to diminishing the overall crop. Others live on dry paddocks — enclosed areas large enough for them to move around but smaller than a pasture — they can stretch their legs and consume hay throughout the day. I find my situation somewhere in between those two. You need an acre of grass per horse in order to see that grass adequately sustain equine weight. I usually keep two horses on my turnout area, and it’s probably that size, but I’ve never thought there was enough grass down there, so I’ve treated it like a large paddock and offered free choice, round-baled hay year-round.
I’d known about rotational grazing for a long time, but I just didn’t think it would work on the amount of grass I had. And the people who rotationally graze small acreage are shaking their heads right now. Let me explain why. Rotational grazing requires that you cordon off a small portion of grass, usually with temporary fencing, allow your livestock to graze it down and then move them on to another small area where the grass has grown up. If you have enough rotations in place, your animals will be back where they started in about three weeks, and that grass will have returned to its starting height. And your horses will be in glorious health from grazing nonstop on good grass.
This practice is, in theory, great for equines because horses, if they have the run of the pasture, tend to pick and choose which grass they want to eat. They’ll worry their favorite bermuda or fescue or centipede down to the roots and leave edible but less tasty plants untouched. With horses, you’re always going to have lawns (places where they eat) and roughs (places where they defecate and refuse to eat), but rotational grazing should help you get the most out of your grass by encouraging them to mow down more of the edible plants.
I visited a friend early this past spring, and she showed me her rotational setup. At the time, she had five horses on five acres, and they needed no hay and much less grain than I was feeding. They were all in great weight. We spent an hour discussing the ins and outs of how she accomplished this — how often she moves her horses, the size of the temporary grazing areas, the type of grass she’s able to grow in different seasons … I came away with the feeling that I could do the same thing at home.
And so, I gathered my step-in posts, my electric fence tape and the confidence to try something new. I started off by dividing my pasture into two large sections. I confined the horses to the side with the round bale I’d already set out in case this whole thing turned out to be a wash. I could see, at the end of my first weeklong rotation that the grass on the unused section had sprung up higher than I’ve seen it in a while. I was encouraged!
And I was deflated when I turned my horses out on it and they buzzed their favorite grass down in about three days and left the rest. Clearly, I needed to be able to rotate more often on smaller areas of grass. So, I came up with a plan for six divisions where the horses would graze for as long as it seemed the grass was holding out. I was able to leave them on the first section for five days as I could see they were eating the less desirable grass after they finished with their favorite — this time of year, that’s bermuda. I moved them, and they eagerly tore into the new grass. Meanwhile, the unused sections continued growing until they were, I daresay, rippling in the wind. I’m still tinkering with my process, but it’s exciting to see how much grass can grow when it’s rested. So, if you’re thinking about rotational grazing, it’s probably more doable than you think. You’ll have to consider things like water sources, shelter, safe temporary fencing (and a way to electrify it) and rotation schedules. The United States Department of Agriculture section of the Natural Resources Conservation Service site at nrcs.usda.gov/ is a good place to start, or you can visit the University of Georgia extension site. Either way, if you’re thinking about trying rotational grazing, I think you’ll find it’s an interesting subject to research and a fun practice to see in action.