I was wrapping up a visit to my parents’ house in Ellijay recently with a quick evening stop for dinner at Wendy’s. My daughter has an un-kidlike leaning toward the chili there, so we grabbed a bite before making the hour trip home.
We had finished eating and were throwing away our wrappers and cups when I looked to my right and realized a trim, older man was watching us from a table. I’m sure we were putting on a bit of show — it takes some instruction to get enthusiastic, small people organized, and I sometimes laugh to myself about the things I find myself having to say. I don’t remember much about our interactions, but paper had gone into a trash can successfully.
So, there was this fellow patron looking at us with a small smile on his face, and when I caught his eye, he didn’t look away. I’ve found that when I have my kids out in public, most people are nice. They’re generally understanding of the extra time parents have to spend teaching their kids basic things that they’ve probably gone over before. And there was nothing critical in this stranger’s gaze. I could tell he was just taking us in, so I smiled back.
“I see you seeing me,” my smile said. “And I get it.”
I realized I’d spotted a fellow people watcher.
The fact that I myself am a people watcher is something I’ve come to terms with kind of recently. Seeing other people interact with each other and assigning stories or qualities to them is something I can remember doing as early as grade school, and I wondered then if it made me strange. I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s just an extension of my tendency to wander around in my own head, and I think we all do it — some more than others.
I want to point out that my people watching occurs in glances and snippets and doesn’t include actual staring, and I’m not full-on eavesdropping. I’m just kind of taking in my surroundings. If I’m sitting still in, say, a restaurant, and people are passing, I’m interested in how they treat each other. Are they impatient and demanding with servers? Are they on their phones, or do they actually look at each other? And if they’re looking at each other, are they talking about politics or hobbies?
“Why do I need to know these things?” I sometimes ask myself. I think this interest in my fellow humans, as idle and unproductive as it might seem, plays into my tendency when I’m interviewing someone for a story to ask, “And then what happened?”
There are times when I end up with 60 minutes of recording when I needed 15. I need to know how one thing led to another and what my source’s feelings were when those things were occurring. Unfortunately, and also understandably, newspapers have to enforce word counts, and I’m often up against my limit before I’ve transcribed half of my interview. So, I usually have to leave out small details that are interesting to me, but, as I remind myself, might not be as fascinating to other people.
Sometimes, I almost want to ask a question of people who have caught my eye, but I remind myself that there’s a boundary. They don’t know I’m interested in their lives, and they’re trying to attend to business or socialization and to cut in really would be strange. So, I wonder how the rest of the shopping trip went or how the lunch date ended up. Did they find the right prom dress, or were they able to close that business deal?
People watchers, I think, have their preferred venues. Being a horse person, I find that horse shows usually make for interesting interactions as people scramble to get into the show ring. It’s interesting to see how people handle pressure — are they frantically memorizing the tail end of a dressage test on the way to the arena, or are they confident and bright-eyed, sashaying toward the ring entrance?
Again, why do I need to know these things? I probably don’t, but maybe it’s an unconscious effort to understand the humanity around me.
And when I run across someone who’s eye it seems I’ve caught, for whatever random reason, I meet their eyes, and give a little nod now. I can’t imagine what might be interesting enough about me to warrant people watching, but I do recognize the tendency.
Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. She is a former editor of The Catoosa County News. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.