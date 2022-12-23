Elizabeth Crumbly column logo
Those of us with horses dread fireworks. Those explosions and crackles are exciting for humans, but they can be terrifying for prey animals, and there’s the possibility of resulting accidental injury that could mean thousands of dollars in vet bills.

Just before New Year’s Eve and Independence Day, my Facebook feed fills with posts from equestrian friends formulating safety plans. Some people with young horses put them in stalls and sleep in the barn to monitor them. People in my neck of the woods invariably celebrate with firepower that would put a World War I battle to shame, but my current horses are older and seasoned, so they stay pastured for the night. Outside, they have enough room to move around in case they do react since my barn’s open-air design won’t muffle the noise.

Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. She is a former editor of The Catoosa County News. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.

