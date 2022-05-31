Although your IP address is really open information (it can be hidden to a degree) cyber threat agents can use it to hack in your machine.
The address has to be available on packets as they are exchanged between machines so when you make requests you can get responses (for example web pages or emails to view) back.
The address can be encrypted as it is in a packet which is encapsulated in a frame. Also by using secure lines between computers (called VPNs or Virtual Private Networks) the number is hidden from threat agents. However often your IP address is hidden anyway as the device you connect to the Internet (called router or modem) often is using NAT and the address of your machine in the network (private address) is converted to a single public one that all on the network use.
Spyware often pops up those messages assaying your IP address is exposed and to get you to buy a VPN (of dubious use since from spyware and who knows what else is included). You may get occasionally a reminder from your antivirus (Avast does about once a month if you use it) about the address is open out there. They also want you to either buy their VPN product or full security suite which includes it. In this case it would be a legitimate purchase.
VPNs do increase security but as an average user you may not want or need to spend the extra for the product.
If you are getting numerous notices here is what I suggest to reduce messages. Make sure your antivirus program is current. There are plenty good free ones out there. I use Avast which is free at avast.com. Run a full scan. Secondly get an antispyware program. The one I like best, and use is Superantispyware and is free at superantispyware.com. Don’t panic on first full scan lots found, but it should cut these and other popups.
Last since related be careful of messages you get (usually emails) that your antivirus has expired and to renew. Number one, think. Do you use that product? McAfee is what a lot name as the product (but seen others) and that is not a legitimate renewal for it. Go in the McAfee program to renew. If you were to use that email link you probably lost money, maybe lots as card number stolen, and can get lots of bad malware.
Be safe but enjoy the cyber world.
