The taskbar in Windows is the bar normally across the bottom of the screen. However, it can be moved to any side of the screen, top, bottom, left or right, by clicking on it and holding the button down and dragging to where you want it.
I am going to describe the taskbar based on it being on the bottom of the screen.
On the left is the Start button that opens the Start menu where you find your programs (apps) listed and the button to shut down Windows. Strange you click Start to shut down Windows, but in the Cisco IOS, you use a No Shut command to start ports.
Next on Windows 10 on the taskbar is the Search Box where you can enter terms to search on your machine or the Internet.
Moving on to the right is a list of icons that are shortcuts to programs. Some automatically appear there and others when people choose or install programs. I prefer to keep my list to programs I regularly use. You can remove items by right clicking on them and choosing to unpin from the taskbar. You can add other programs by right clicking the link on the desktop or in the Start menu and choosing Pin to taskbar.
Next are the programs currently running on your computer and clicking on them puts them on top in the desktop. You can also right click and close them from the taskbar and minimize them.
On the right end of the bar if you have network capabilities (including wireless) is an icon showing the connection. This is also where you can choose which wireless network to use. There is also a sound icon that when clicked you can adjust volume and mute the sound. If it is a laptop or battery powered device an icon appears showing power status which when clicked or hovered over will show amount of charge.
Last to the right the current date and time show. You can click this to change the date and time and time zone.
The taskbar is an effective tool to managing Windows.