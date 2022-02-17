Popularity of Internet browsers has varied over time although the current leader has held the position several years. There are numerous studies out there on popularity of browsers and they use different ways to measure, but all come to about the same conclusions.
Currently Chrome appears to have about 60-65% of the market. Chrome is a product of Google. Safari comes in second with 12-20% of the market. This one surprises me being as strong as it is, as it is used on the Apple products. However, that is both on Macs and iPhones. It is the default browser on them and appears to be what people stay with. Coming in third usually Edge (and sometimes with Internet Explorer included, although Microsoft is removing IE from Windows 10 and I don’t think ever attached to 11) with about 10%, which is a big jump in last year or so Microsoft browsers. At that point in past Edge was rewritten from being just on Microsoft code and having lots of limitations to being re-written completely using the Chromium engine that almost all browsers use now. Chromium is an engine backside from Google to build browsers on. Firefox usually now places just a little behind Edge. Firefox (known in previous life in 1990s as Netscape) was the leader back then. It was replaced buy Internet Explorer as Microsoft started putting in Windows 95 ad forward. However, Microsoft did not do updates and people started using Internet Explorer to do one thing usually (there are a few sites you need IE or Edge for) and that was to download Chrome and install and forget IE.
There are several secure browsers out there that are trying to make in-roads on saying you are hidden, and links always secure with Brave, and DuckDuckGo being best known. However, their share of market is less than 5%. DuckDuckGo browser is new, they are more known for their search engine.
