When you edit your pictures in a photo editing program like Photoshop, people will typically use brightness or exposure to keep the photos from bring dark.
When you use brightness it just brightens everything in the picture, and we start losing some things in the pictures to the light.
When you use exposure, it is like changing the exposure on your camera and works like leaving the lens open for a longer period of time. With exposure, increasing it some will still leave details and colors better than brightness.
A few years ago, I discovered another adjustment that can be done similarly, but affects how much stuff you see in picture and you may see stuff your eye missed.
When I was in China at the Forbidden City (where the emperors lived and ruled from), they had giant doorways looking in rooms from out in the sunlight and no lights in the rooms. The rooms had lots of shadows, dark ones, and you could vaguely make out the throne and a few objects.
Flash was not allowed and with military standing around watching, you sure were not going to try, but with distance across room from doorway, it would have been marginal anyway.
That was what I saw and when I first looked at my pictures at best they showed. On the version of Photoshop I was using then, I went to click exposure and my mouse missed by one line and clicked Shadow Removal. I had never used it and not investigated it but was shocked when I saw what happened to my picture.
It removed the darkness without removing the actual colors through it and I was looking in the throne room now back in USA and seeing several thrones, a rope to keep crowds back (I assume they used to let people in the room) and other objects. I used the slider on the adjustments and found that 20-25% usually works best for me to getting shadows out and accenting the picture.
I have used it lots since and learned how our eyes hide things where shadows are. I took some pictures of a walkway in front of a building with big bushes one day, did shadow removal and discovered there were tables behind the bushes as camera saw through them with no shadows. You can get more sharpness in clothing and other stuff the same way.
Now that I know my camera sees more than I do I always try an edit of shadow removal on all the pictures I take. The China pictures were interesting in that when others who were with me saw them they asked when did you get in the palace room, and I told them they were standing there with me when I took the picture.