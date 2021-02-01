Pinging is a way to find out if your network device has connectivity to another network device. The command you use is PING, which oddly is not an acronym for something else. Just as rescuers will thump on walls to see if people are in an area of a collapsed building or a sunken boat, which is called pinging, this is the same type thing between machines.
The command is a simple one. You enter PING (can be upper or lower case) and the IP address or domain address of machine checking if contact. For instance ping 192.168.3.5 or ping www.cnn.com. The ping will be four times and you will get messages back indicating it was received or not.
This tool is often used to determine when people do not have network connectivity to see how much if any they have. You can ping the network connection on your machine (127.0.0.1 which is loopback) to see if your network card is working. You could ping CNN as example above to see across internet. You could ping devices in your network if CNN did not respond to see if your network working.
Now a couple warnings on PING. This command is part of the ICMP protocol and has been abused. When a computer (or electronic device) receives a PING as a high priority request and the machine is to answer before doing other stuff. Because of this people have sent many pings to places to lock up a device or network just responding, and this is called a Denial of Service attack (DoS). Don’t do that.
Because of this many places began blocking PINGs thereby blocking many DoS attacks. This then means you may be able to contact a device by not using PING. However, stronger firewalls now include the capability to not just block all PINGs but to block if more than four or five times come from one spot. That means you can use PING and get responses from them as long as you are not malicious and attacking.
There are more things you can do on some PING commands, but that is beyond here.