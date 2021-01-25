OneDrive is Microsoft’s personal cloud storage product.
The cloud is where you can store stuff out somewhere on the Internet, run machines out there somewhere and network with those machines and not have actual computers or storage devices at your local site.
You will need basic machines, but the thinking and storage and communications could essentially be done somewhere else in large data/computer farms or warehouses. Farms is the term often used.
These warehouses or farms are located all over the world in non-descript locations to try to hide them. They could also be centralized places within an organization. The big providers of these complete warehouse/farms include Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and others.
With OneDrive it would share the facilities of Microsoft Azure, but is much more limited. All OneDrive has available is storage. This means you do not need larger and larger hard drives or SSD drives for your computer, but you store your stuff on OneDrive, which then appears as another drive or folder in Windows on your computer. You could access those files from other computers from anywhere essentially in the world (anywhere you can get on the Internet) if you know your username and password (and probably now use multifactor authentication and need a phone for a code). This also increases risk of data stealing as anyone else with that logion info can easily access also.
OneDrive makes 5 GB of space available for free to anyone. If you are using Office 365 you get 100 GB and you can buy more space.
Just remember, you still need to back up this data in case something happened to their data center (they do include some replication, but loss of a full data center on a basic or free plan would mean loss of data). Likewise, if you do not use OneDrive or other cloud storage and store on your own machine, you need to back it.
OneDrive is a cheap easy way to learn hands on advantages of cloud storage but remember its weaknesses.