I use Photoshop to edit lots of pictures that I take at lots of events. One of the questions I regularly am asked is what my favorite feature is.
A number of years of ago I took a trip to China and took lot of pictures there. Some facilities were not well lit, and we could only see in from the door but no internal lighting, like the throne room at the Forbidden City.
When I got back and was editing the pictures, I was adjusting exposure as I had regularly done when on a picture I just described, I accidentally hit shadow removal. When I did that, I was seeing stuff in the throne room I had not seen with my own eyes when I was there. It was neat. When I showed the pictures to others from on the trip, they asked me how I got to see things they did not, and I told them I was standing there with them taking the pictures and told them this trick in Photoshop.
I then tried shadow removal on other pictures and was suddenly seeing things I had not seen with my eyes. For instance, we attended a play one night and the theatre was dark as we entered and left with curtains closed when house lights on with just area on stage where production was lighted when front curtain opened. With shadow removal I discovered there had been no curtains like usual around the back area of stage hiding props etc.
At a nursing home in Virginia where my dad stayed there were very tall bushes in front that you only saw the front of building and hid whatever was behind them. Well, that was with my eyes. With shadow removal I could see employees seating at tables behind on break.
In Photoshop CS 5 Shadow Removal is in Adjustments under the Image menu. The feature is named Shadows/Highlights. I use a setting in it of 25% on Shadows and 10% on Highlights. This was what I found best in removing the shadows (dark areas in picture) and keeping lighted and not losing stuff in the picture. Play with various values and find what works best for you.
Use of this tool has not only brought out hidden items, but also makes the pictures more vibrant.
Dwight Watt does computer work for businesses, individuals and organizations and teaches about computers at a college in Northwest Georgia. His website is www.dwightwatt.com. His email address is dwight@dwightwatt.com.