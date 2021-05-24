The wire that is used for cabling computers together is rated in categories from 1 to 7 (although 8 along with 7 are in the development stages). This is twisted pair cable, which means the cable has several wires in it that are twisted together. Coax cable is also used but very limited in use these days and primarily for connecting to a cable TV system. Today’s networks use Ethernet as the physical connections using either twisted pair (the Cats) or fiber optic.
The term category is normally abbreviated as Cat and the number. When you look on the cable you will normally see what Cat it is.
The primary versions used today are Cat 5, 5e and 6, although 3 is used some.
Cat 1 was old telephone cable that just had four wires or 2 pairs. It has not been used in a long time, so never mentioned.
Cat 2 and Cat 4 were used for token ring networks. Token ring was a special network type used by IBM, but token ring has replaced it, so they are obsolete also. You can find a network occasionally using the token ring approach to networking but running on fiber optic cable called FDDI.
Cat 3 was for first ethernet networks and supports speeds of 10 mbps. Networks do not run that slow now. However often when telephone cabling is put in, they will use Cat 3 cabling. However, often today you use the same cable Cat 5, 5e or 6 for data and telephone and then if you change from landline to VOIP you can just change connectors and use same cable if you did 5, 5e or 6.
Cat 5 looks the same as Cat 3 when you glance at it — 8 wires that form 4 pairs. However, Cat 5 is designed to run networks at 100 mbps and the difference in the cable is that there are more twists per inch. The copper and plastic are the same. Cat 5e is Cat 5 enhanced, and it was developed to better support 1000 mbps, which is what most LANs (Local Area Networks) run at today or sometimes expressed as 1gpbs. The difference is there are even more twists per inch of the wires.
Cat 6 is being used more and more and has 8 wires in 4 pairs as Cat 3, 5 and 5e, but there is a major difference. It has a plastic trough that is in the center and separates the four pairs of wire. This further reduces cross talk (signals crossing between wires) and allows the network to run faster. It supports network speeds of at least 10 gpbs and higher speeds. It is a thicker and stiffer cable, but the connections are still the same as are used for Cat 5 and 5e.
If you are cabling a network today you want to at least use Cat 5e and strongly consider Cat 6. Cat 6 cable is more expensive and is a little less forgiving in pulling and turns.