Azure is the cloud system offered by Microsoft and all the related products to it.
Like most major cloud systems Azure has a number of data centers throughout the world, and you can choose the location you want to use. The exact location of data centers is not publicly told, but not top secret and can be found.
With Azure you can store data there or you can have programs run there. You can also have machines (may be virtual or physical) that you can lease, or you can let Microsoft handle the machine management, which is where serverless computing comes in. You can essentially do anything through cloud services that you would do on a regular physical PC or server except you must be connected to the Internet and using the cloud allows you to do the stuff on any web connected device from practically anywhere in the world (wherever you have Internet access).
Some organizations are preferring to use Azure for at least the management of their networks, as many companies use Microsoft Active Directory (sometimes called AD) to mange their computers and users and security of them. Moving to Azure is pretty straightforward as Azure is running Active Directory the same as the onsite Microsoft servers.
Interesting side note on Microsoft and Azure: AWS claims to run more Microsoft Windows servers than Microsoft. I have not heard Microsoft refute it.
Azure is the second largest cloud system in the world; however Google and a company in China are challenging it.
Last week I earned a certification in Azure from Microsoft.