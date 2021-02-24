A gate on a network is the interface (connection on a router normally) that is the exit from your network to connected networks and usually to the internet.
The router (or at home often called a DSL modem or cable modem) is the connection between the network and on or more other networks. The port or interface that is used to connect your network to the router is the gateway.
This gate way is like a gate in the fence around a yard. The gate allows people in the fenced yard to get out into the big wide world (or dogs or other pets and animals) and for people and animals to get into the yard. It is an opening in the fence but is a gate so what gets in and what gets out can be controlled. The gateway on the network is doing essentially the same thing as the gate on the fence in the yard.
The gateway address is entered on each machine on the network so that machine knows where to send stuff that it knows does not belong on the same network. On many computers the gateway address and the IP address of the machine are done automatically using a service/protocol called DHCP. In other cases, we enter the IP address in settings for the machine and will also enter the gateway IP address at the same location.