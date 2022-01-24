Recently lots of renewal notices about different antivirus programs have started popping up as we view web pages. The one I have been seeing say my McAfee anti-virus is expiring and that I need to click to renew it. Then, for a few days, they changed and started saying the same about Norton anti-virus.
These pop-ups are not associated with those companies but being done by phishers. They have nice-looking pop-ups (probably being bought on the dark web).
Do not click on these pop-ups even if you use the products. Usually, these products will show in the product that it is expiring and have ways there to renew.
In my case and in many of your cases (and I doubt very seriously any of you are using both programs on a machine, so really all of you) we are not using the product, so definitely ignore without a second thought. Even if you are using the product, ignore these pop-ups.
Now there is a third phishing I saw this past week with “anti-virus software renewals” and that is emails are going out claiming that you have renewed geek squad anti-virus for about $400 and it has been charged to your card. Gives an 800 type number to call. They are fake. I got one and at least one friend got one. The 800 phone number is not to BestBuy or its Geek Squad. The logo is incorrect in the ones I have seen. If you call the number, they will want you to give them info so they can access your machine and then they will be able to look around and find all kinds of stuff, including account numbers, and clean your accounts. They will also want your credit card number on the phone so they can “issue a refund,” but really so they can use that card to buy tons. Also, the email address on the sender is not a Geek Squad or BestBuy domain so should give away. Do not click on anything in it, they will download remote access software if you do (I have had to clean one machine already). If you want to do something besides trashing the email, forward it to abuse@bestbuy.com That will help them catch the crooks and stop it.
If you get either (email or pop-up) ignore it, and if it’s an email, trash it.
Dwight Watt does computer work for businesses, individuals and organizations and teaches about computers at a college in Northwest Georgia. His website is www.dwightwatt.com. His email address is dwight@dwightwatt.com.