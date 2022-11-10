The strange-looking squares on lots of things, including printed materials, are QR codes. QR is an abbreviation for Quick Response. The codes were invented in 1994, however only in recent years have they proliferated.
The QR code will contain a link to some location on the Internet/World Wide Web. This means instead of having to include all information on some type advertisement (business card, ad, sign ad on the web, etc.) you can put a QR code and anyone with a smart phone with a QR app installed on it can scan the code using the camera on the smart phone and then link to the website where you can have all types of information about whatever, including pictures and videos. This is better than giving some long URL to people that they have to remember and key in correctly.
The QR code can be a small image or appear on a billboard or the image board in a stadium. As long as the phone camera can focus on it, it will work.
More than likely your smart phone already has a QR reader app installed but if not, you can get it from your app store.
For instance, a real estate agent could use QR codes to put on anything about a property they are selling and it points to a web page with a full description of the property. Then people wanting to know about that property (maybe looking at the property) and seeing for sale sign with QR code and be able to find all information wanted while sitting in front of the property.
QR codes can be created at different places for free. There is a free QR code creator that is at https://www.the-qrcode-generator.com/ A number of social media sites which will create QR codes that points to places on their sites.
Dwight Watt does computer work for businesses, individuals and organizations and teaches about computers at a college in Northwest Georgia. His website is www.dwightwatt.com. His email address is dwight@dwightwatt.com.