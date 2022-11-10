The strange-looking squares on lots of things, including printed materials, are QR codes. QR is an abbreviation for Quick Response. The codes were invented in 1994, however only in recent years have they proliferated.

The QR code will contain a link to some location on the Internet/World Wide Web. This means instead of having to include all information on some type advertisement (business card, ad, sign ad on the web, etc.) you can put a QR code and anyone with a smart phone with a QR app installed on it can scan the code using the camera on the smart phone and then link to the website where you can have all types of information about whatever, including pictures and videos. This is better than giving some long URL to people that they have to remember and key in correctly.

Dwight Watt does computer work for businesses, individuals and organizations and teaches about computers at a college in Northwest Georgia. His website is www.dwightwatt.com. His email address is dwight@dwightwatt.com.

