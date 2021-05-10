These are a couple of suggestions on making yourself safer on the Internet and stopping some of the phishing/spam emails you get.
First suggestion is that any time you send an email to more than about five people, put their addresses in the BCC choice and not in TO or CC. Either put yourself in TO or just one of them. If you list them all in TO or CC, then if a phisher or a spanner gets hold of the email, they have a list of what is probably all good email addresses and also know that these people probably email back and forth regularly. Then they can send an email to that group appearing as one of them in distress and get a number of them to send money or gift cards without thinking. CC is carbon copy and BCC is blind carbon copy.
Both terms come from when typewriters were used with carbon paper.
If you had put the names in BCC, then there are two benefits. First is if a spammer or phisher gets the email, they only see the address you put in TOO and the single address of the recipient that got that email. Just getting two email addresses is not worth anything like getting 30 or 100. Second is that everyone getting the email does not have to look over the list of addresses to find the real email message.
Second suggestion is to always hover over address links in emails or on web pages before clicking them. The real address will either pop-up or shows at bottom of the screen.
Make sure the address is going where you intend. Also, if it will be a site you are going to enter PII (Personal Identifiable Information such as social security number, credit card number, bank account number, etc.) make sure it also shows https:// at the beginning instead of http:// Also once you are on a page where you will enter PII make sure the page shows https: or the lock beside the URL (web address) is locked. If it is showing locked or https:// then the information will be encrypted (made secret), then sent across the Internet making it useless to anyone listing on the Internet or finds the packets. It increases the likelihood that the page is a good site. However bad hackers can also set up web pages using HTTPS, but it is a much less likely event to happen.
Third, make sure you have a current anti-virus program on your machine with current definitions. There are a number of good ones available free and some that cost money.
My suggestions for free include Avast (at avast.com) and AVG (at avg.com). I also hear good on Clam but have not used. I would also suggest an antispyware program and the one I use (and is free) is superantispyware (do not use superantivirus as it is a bad infected program) at superantispyware.com
Be alert as you use your email and browse the Internet and you can be a safer netizen.