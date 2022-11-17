Nanobots will be very small robots. They are being developed as part of nano-technology, which is developing extremely small items.
The idea of nanobots (they are still in the development stage and not been made yet) is to create robots that are so small we could, for instance, use them to do surgery or treatments of diseases in humans (or for that matter, other animals) by injecting them in the bloodstream and directing them to a location and have them perform actions on the human body from the inside. I have not read the following, but I would presume we would then direct them back to a location and remove them from the body there.
You can imagine how small these nano-robots would be to do that. However, they would not be limited to just use in people or animals, but you could use them to go in other small locations and build or repair things that a normal-size robot or human could not. We have drastically reduced the size of many things and nano-technology is moving stuff to a nano-size world.
Reading and learning about nanobots reminds me of two science fiction movies, which in both cases reduce humans to small-sized ones. The first was “Fantastic Voyage.” which came out in 1969 and I watched the way they shrunk a submarine with surgeons in it that were injected into a person who had an assassination attempt on them and this crew was to go in and repair the damages and save the person’s life. With nanobots we may be able to do what they did as science fiction just over 50 years ago. The second thought was “Honey I shrunk the Kids,” but it went in a different direction but with miniaturization.
Every year we see things that were science fiction not long ago become real life, and today’s science fiction will probably be real life (well let’s skip the horror science fiction) not that far into the future and in many of our lifetimes.
