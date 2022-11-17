Nanobots will be very small robots. They are being developed as part of nano-technology, which is developing extremely small items.

The idea of nanobots (they are still in the development stage and not been made yet) is to create robots that are so small we could, for instance, use them to do surgery or treatments of diseases in humans (or for that matter, other animals) by injecting them in the bloodstream and directing them to a location and have them perform actions on the human body from the inside. I have not read the following, but I would presume we would then direct them back to a location and remove them from the body there.

Dwight Watt does computer work for businesses, individuals and organizations and teaches about computers at a college in Northwest Georgia. His website is www.dwightwatt.com. His email address is dwight@dwightwatt.com.

