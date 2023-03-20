If you leave Bluetooth always enabled, you are causing yourself several problems.
The first is that if you use the phone or other uses of the microphone and speakers, it is easily picked up by others who have Bluetooth on and then connect to your device whether intentionally or not and they are hearing the conversation. Using Bluetooth to connect to your radio in the car or to a speaker at home is a neat usage, but you must realize it is unencrypted and public. However, because the Bluetooth range is small most of the time this is not an issue as the others tend to be out of range, but not always like in a parking lot or at a traffic light.
The second is that you are introducing an easy way for a hacker to get in your device such as a phone, as you are essentially leaving the front door open. They see it is open connect in and then do a different stronger attachment.
Use your Bluetooth for the hands-free convenience in the car and connecting to devices like portable speakers but remember to turn it off when you are not using it.
