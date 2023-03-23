There are a lot of phishing emails now appearing that claim to be from different organizations about a payment you made for something. You know you did not get the item, did not place from this organization (or was not for this) or claims took out of a bank account that you do not use that bank.

For instance today I got notice I had successfully renewed my plan with the Geek Squad, bought something through eBay, made a purchase somewhere (email did not say but that invoice was attached, and two similar.

Dwight Watt does computer work for businesses, individuals and organizations and teaches about computers at a college in Northwest Georgia. His website is www.dwightwatt.com. His email address is dwight@dwightwatt.com.

