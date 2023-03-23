There are a lot of phishing emails now appearing that claim to be from different organizations about a payment you made for something. You know you did not get the item, did not place from this organization (or was not for this) or claims took out of a bank account that you do not use that bank.
For instance today I got notice I had successfully renewed my plan with the Geek Squad, bought something through eBay, made a purchase somewhere (email did not say but that invoice was attached, and two similar.
What are these and what should you do? They are phishing emails looking for you to give them real account numbers so they said they can reverse the payments, when those payments were never made and when you give them your account number, username, password, etc., you have just given them access to made fraudulent charges on your account.
If you look at the address, most of them have nothing in the domain name to belong to real organization or there is misspelling, etc. Secondly where they said there is a copy of the invoice attached (inferring it is a pdf document) it is in most cases, when I hover over the links, actually an .html (could be .htm instead) that leads to a web page where they will ask for and steal your information.
If you get these emails and you know it is not something you bought, do not click on the links. Either trash the email or mark as spam, which will put in your spam folder. If you did click on links you need to watch accounts, and if you gave any financial information call the financial organization so they can put blocks on your account.
These are just one more way the threat agents have found to attack us and try to steal our stuff.
Stay safe and always question and if red flags stop, think, then act correctly.
Dwight Watt does computer work for businesses, individuals and organizations and teaches about computers at a college in Northwest Georgia. His website is www.dwightwatt.com. His email address is dwight@dwightwatt.com.