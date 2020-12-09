To remove a program from Windows you will use the uninstall feature. This will totally remove the program/app.
You will go to the Start button and press it. Then click the gear-looking icon that takes you to Control Panel or also called Settings. Once in Control Panel look for the Apps tile and choose it. Under Apps and Features will be a list of all the programs/apps on your computer. By default, the list is ordered by Name although you can sort it by Size and by Install Date. Leaving it in name order is my preference as I can then look alphabetically for the program. Usually they are listed by program name, although sometimes the name of the company that made it is first in the title (the name format seems to vary by machine and version of Windows).
Click once on the program you want to remove (some programs will have multiple entries, which will each need to be removed and you can do in any order) and a choice to uninstall will appear. Click uninstall. You will get a prompt usually then asking if you want to remove the program and then you may get a prompt asking if you want Windows to make changes. Answer yes to both of these. The program will then be removed. It may be quick or take a minute or two.
Back in the original days of the PC when DOS was the operating system you went in and deleted the program file. Now with Windows you do not want to do that, but instead uninstall. Uninstalling will remove the numerous smaller programs that are attached with the program and also remove the entries associated with the program in the registry (which is where the information is kept on where all the parts of the program are located.
If you are no longer using a program and do not expect to use the program again, uninstalling can be a good move to make.