Sometimes you want a copy of what you are seeing on your computer screen. For instance, it does something odd or an error that is new to you and you want to make a copy for your friendly computer repair person or in many of my classes I teach I have students do a screen print to demonstrate to me that they did the work.
There are several ways you can do this. The first is the way that has been around the longest and that is using the PrtScr key. There are several ways you can use the key; however in all cases the image of the screen is copied to the clipboard. You do not see it there, but it is in memory there. It will stay there until you either shut the computer down, restart or copy something else to the clipboard. Only one thing can be on the clipboard. You will then either paste it in a document (use Paste function or ctrl v) or paste in an image editor like Paint or paste in an e-mail, etc. Now you can keep or use the item you just pasted it in.
If you just do the PrtScr button you will get the screen. Using ALT and the PrtScr key will give you a copy of the current active Window. Doing shift and the PrtScr key will give you everything on the screen. I generally use either the ALT or shift methods.
The second way is to use the Snipping Tool in Windows Accessories in Start. With the snipping tool you will select the area of the screen to send to the clipboard. You can much more be specific with it.
The Snipping Tool is being replaced by a new tool that works similar but more functionality which is called Snip and Sketch and is located standalone in the Start menu. The Snipping Tool will remind you the newer tool will be replacing it.
Making a copy of what is on the screen can be very useful.