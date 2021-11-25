If you have gotten the message on your personal computer of “Some settings are managed by your organization,” then you have probably logged into your organization, you work for the college you attend and left checked the box to all your organization to manage updates and software on your computer.
If the device is owned by the organization, then it is their right to manage it and make sure it is not misused. In that case you probably cannot control those items they choose to manage.
However, if this is your personal device and you log in sites or your company email on the machine, it is still your machine, and you should uncheck that box. This may make you have to log in more often to programs, but the organization is no longer limiting your controls on updates, software, etc.
If you did leave that box checked on the login screen to email or something, you can reverse it and make it where the machine is no longer managed by that organization and is your computer again.
To change it back click on the Start button and then choose Windows Settings (it is the circle on the left in the list with the sprockets around it. Now in the Settings screen, click on Accounts. Choose Access work or school. Right click any account showing there and choose to disable. (On older Windows 10 versions, it may say remove; in that case choose it). It may take a minute or two, and then you will have the message removed and that account no longer shows. It is recommended to now restart the machine.
When you next go in Outlook or other programs at your organization, you will have to log in again, as you disconnected, but watch for the box for all organization to manage your device.
