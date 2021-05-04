La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.