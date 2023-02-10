Trying to charge your cell phone in the microwave will at minimum destroy your phone and could do lots more damage
There is a joke being forwarded on the Internet about charging your phone in the microwave. It is a joke. However, it does not tell you that and people believe it. It is based on the concept that some devices can receive their power through Ethernet cable (poe) and also that it is possible but I have not seen used yet to do charging/powering of devices through wireless signals and some chargers just allow you to lay the device on a charger.
If you try to charge your phone in the microwave, first, it will destroy your phone so no more charging or using it; second, you could cause a fire in your microwave just as if you put a metallic pan or other object in it. That fire could spread. Microwaves are not fire-resistant devices and burn your home or business down.
Realize it is a joke and do not forward them, as there are people who will believe it and try it. Let’s keep the world a little safer. If you read it on the Internet, use common sense and determine if it is real before trying, for your health, wealth and safety.
Dwight Watt does computer work for businesses, individuals and organizations and teaches about computers at a college in Northwest Georgia. His website is www.dwightwatt.com. His email address is dwight@dwightwatt.com.