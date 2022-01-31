The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) recommends that motorcyclists focus on safe riding as a resolution for 2022.
According to the latest Georgia Motorcycle Safety Fact Sheet data compiled by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), the number of rider fatalities increased by 33% from 2010 to 2019. The data emphasizes the importance of wearing a helmet, exercising safe road practices and ongoing rider safety education to keep roads safe for Georgia’s motorcyclists.
“I encourage all riders to get properly trained,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “DDS and the GMSP offer rider education programs for every level of rider.”
The best place for a new rider to begin the journey to a Class M license is by taking the Basic RiderCourse; it includes motorcycle knowledge and skill tests, and successful graduates receive a 90-day license test waiver. The Basic RiderCourse 2 (BRC 2) and Advanced RiderCourse (ARC) are for experienced riders who would like to hone their basic/crash-avoidance skills. This education is lifesaving; data indicates that with proper training riders are less likely to get into a crash.
“Crash data shows education and training reduce the chances of drivers being involved in crashes, and that is why Georgia recommends that all motorcycle operators complete a safety training course before they are issued a motorcycle license,” GOHS Director Allen Poole said. “No matter if you just purchased your first motorcycle or have been riding for years, GMSP courses offer potentially lifesaving information and training to all operators.”
Here are some additional safety tips:
- Helmets save lives. Georgia requires all motorcyclists to wear DOT compliant helmets. Helmet use (88%) among Georgia motorcyclists involved in a crash resulted in an estimated 91 lives saved; if helmet use were at a 100%, an additional six lives would have been saved.
- Ride safely and share the road. Exercising caution while riding is important for motorcyclists, especially in heavy traffic. The Atlanta region is overrepresented for motorcycle accidents; it accounted for 42% of all motorcycle crashes yet only 33% of all motorcycle registrations.
- Properly licensed and trained motorcyclists are safer. Obtaining a Class M license and rider education through DDS is vital to anyone operating a motorcycle, moped or scooter. All motorcycle safety courses offered by the GMSP are approved by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) and conducted by Certified RiderCoaches.
“The GOHS data indicates that riding within speed limits, staying in open lanes, and wearing a DOT compliant helmet significantly reduce crashes and fatalities,” confirmed GMSP Manager Holly Hegyesi. “Motorcyclists should seek training from a state-certified training provider (DDS operated motorcycle training locations) and get fully licensed with a Class M license.”
To see locations and to check availability of GMSP classes, download the free app, DDS 2 GO or visit https://bit.ly/2SGdUc6.
In addition to the state-offered courses, several other facilities offer training courses in Georgia. For a list of state certified private motorcycle training locations, go to https://bit.ly/39zmu2S.