La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.